Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce wants SOE to combat murders, robberies

The Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce is calling for the Government to impose a State of Emergency (SOE) in the parish to help combat a surge in robberies and murders.

There have been a number of robbery sprees in the commercial spaces of Negril, Good Hope, and other major towns in the parish recently.

The incidents are reportedly being carried out by a syndicate of criminals from across Westmoreland, which has been targeting business establishments, including supermarkets and bars.

Chamber president Moses Chybar, in a statement, said the organisation is deeply concerned about the situation, noting that the escalating security challenges are adversely impacting both the business community and residents alike.

“Already, there is a noticeable trend of businesses closing their doors prematurely, which is particularly disconcerting as we approach the crucial holiday season when businesses traditionally anticipate increased sales,” Chybar.

In light of these alarming developments, he said the chamber wants Prime Minister Andrew Holness to consider the immediate establishment of an SOE in Westmoreland.

“It is imperative that swift and decisive action be taken to curtail the current wave of criminal activities, safeguard our community, and restore law and order.

