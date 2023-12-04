Accused in Salt Spring triple murder charged for another homicide

Additional criminal charges have been laid against former member of the Ski Mask gang, Travis Tummings, otherwise called 'Chi Chi', who was last week charged with the murders of two schoolboys and a man in Salt Spring, St James.

The tiler, of Barrett Town in the parish, was charged on Saturday in connection with the murder of 47-year-old Anthony Forbes, otherwise called 'Plait Up' of Flower Hill, Salt Spring on October 27.

He is charged with murder, wounding with intent, burglary, possession of a prohibited weapon and using a firearm to commit a felony.

The Montego Bay police say about 1:10 a.m., Tummings and accomplices broke into Forbes' house and opened gunfire at him before escaping.

Forbes was assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Tummings was apprehended at a guest house in his community, on November 17, during a joint police-military-led operation.

He was positively identified during an identification parade and charges were subsequently laid.

