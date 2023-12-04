Courts Ready Cash continues distribution of 1,000-gallon water tanks to schools

Courts Ready Cash is continuing the rollout of its islandwide black tank initiative, started last July at Duckenfield Primary School in St Thomas, to select schools across the island.

The initiative, which promised to deliver 12 polyethylene water tanks to primary and secondary schools across drought-stricken communities, continues to cement its stance with its latest handover of a water tank at Gaynstead High School in St Andrew.

Courts Ready Cash, in committing to improving the lives of customers and the communities that they serve, the brand recognises the need for access to potable water in communities severely impacted by drought conditions and has commenced the donation of polyethylene water tanks valued at approximately ($1,000,000) to select primary and secondary schools in the hardest hit parishes of Clarendon, St Thomas, Portland, St Mary and Westmoreland as a contribution towards the ongoing black tank initiative started by the government.

At the handover ceremony held last Thursday, Courts Ready Cash was lauded for its continued commitment to national development by Dr Evan Williams, senior education officer at the Ministry of Education and Youth; Julian Robinson, member of parliament for St Andrew South Eastern; the principal and members of the board of Gaynstead High School.

Liston Aiken, principal of Gaynstead High School, was delighted with the donation. He expressed that the donation of the water tank will significantly improve the water storage capacity of the institution. He acknowledged the school’s favour and committed to ensure that the school continues to provide winning results.

Corporate social outreach

Williams expressed gratitude, stating, “We welcome this donation from the Courts Ready Cash Team … it is always good when corporate Jamaica responds to a need as part of your corporate social outreach and it is especially welcomed when you partner with the education sector .”

Robinson shared, “I wish to thank Courts Ready Cash for the very generous donation of the water tank to Gaynstead High School. Water is life and the provision of this tank will enable schools to function during periods of drought. Thanks again Courts Ready Cash for this great example of corporate social responsibility.”

Atasha Bernard, the general manager of the brand, expressed that her company’s mandate has always been to give back in a meaningful way and will continue to make a to nation-building.

The Courts Ready Cash brand has provided loans to Jamaicans for more than 10 years, since June 2012, and operates under the licensed microcredit organisation, Bluestart Capital, a member of The Unicomer Group.