Crawford vows revenge for defeat in Portland Eastern

Firebrand politician Damion Crawford on Sunday night launched a scathing attack on the husband and wife team of Daryl and Ann-Marie Vaz, while vowing he will have "revenge" for his defeat in the 2019 by-election in East Portland.

Acknowledging that he had not been to East Portland since losing to Ann-Marie Vaz, Crawford said "mi did kinda feel a way".

However, he argued that despite the defeat, there was some consolation as he polled the highest number of votes ever by a People's National Party (PNP) candidate in that constituency.

“I had to be here tonight for two reasons. The first is that I need revenge for what has happened in East Portland," Crawford commented.

He added, “Portland never do mi nutten. But sometime Jonah cannot be comfortable till Jonah go where Jonah should be. But when mi realise seh dem choose Judas over Jonah, mi say gwaan Shaka [Colin Bell], I will go somewhere else."

Crawford's comments came just ahead of the presentation of the candidates for East and West Portland in the form of Colin 'Shaka Fame' Bell and Doreen Campbell, respectively.

“I recognise that I am the biggest achievement that the Vaz and the Vaz has ever had. And everywhere they go they say we beat Damion, we beat Damion, we beat Damion. But little did they know that me send two a my karachi soldier fi go train and say I shall revenge the master," Crawford said.

Crawford also asserted that benefits in Portland are not reaching ordinary residents.

“At first they had father shark. Then they had baby shark. Then they had mother shark (Ann-Marie Vaz). So, therefore, I need Doreen fi go teck on father shark, because too much shark is in the business. Too much shark. And the sharks are taking everything for themselves," Crawford said.

-Gareth Davis

