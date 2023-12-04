FLOW scores best at customer service among utility providers, NWC scores lowest

The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) says utility providers scored an average of 54 per cent in the delivery of customer service, based on the findings of its 2023 Mystery Shopping Research.

The OUR said the top performer was FLOW at 65 per cent while the National Water Commission (NWC) was the worst performer, scoring only 43 per cent.

The annual Mystery Shopping survey, which forms a part of the OUR's mandate, is designed to monitor the customer service levels delivered to consumers by the various service providers and was conducted by Market Research Services Limited.

The scores represent an average of in-store score, the call centre and online chats with a comparative view of scores obtained during peak and off-peak periods.

While noting that the score has shown some improvement over last year, OUR's Director of Consumer and Public Affairs, Yvonne Nicholson, noted that "with only 54 per cent overall score, service providers still have a huge gap to fill to get to the target best practice of 80 per cent”.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The OUR said the survey showed FLOW needs to improve its call centre service channel, especially its handling of queries regarding the refund process and bill payment using the mobile app.

With regards to the in-store service channel, Flow underperformed in the provision of services for persons with special needs and in escalating complaints to a manager or supervisor when additional assistance was needed. FLOW generally performed better than other providers across all social media channels.

Digicel came in at 59 per cent, performing best in the digital space through its mobile app, however consistently failed in the courtesies displayed to customers when addressing their queries including opening and closing pleasantries.

The study informed that Digicel's Branch service delivery could improve with additional attention to services for persons with special needs and access to the manager/supervisor when the need arises.

The Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS) scored 55 per cent and was found to deliver excellently in the general or core service areas during interactions via the Call Centre service channel. However, JPS representatives were weak in responding to customers' needs in the more targeted areas.

The OUR said the findings showed that JPS performed much better in the branch or face-to-face service channel and delivered the best results across all providers in this area.

The NWC delivered above all service providers in the Call Centre service channel, based on the findings of the survey, but the OUR said there is need to pay close attention to its service delivery in the digital space.

"This is especially critical as customers are being encouraged to rely more on digital platforms for interacting with NWC," the OUR said.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.