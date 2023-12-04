Glenmuir celebrates victory in ISSA Champions Cup final

“We went out there to win…to create history,” said an ecstatic Kyle Gordon, captain of Glenmuir High School's football team following their historic victory in the 2023 ISSA Champions Cup final.

The Clarendon-based institution thwarted fellow parish team Clarendon College in a riveting and nail-biting 3-2 finish at the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday.

On Monday, ear-piercing sounds of vuvuzelas and shouts of triumph echoed along 10 Glenmuir Road, as the school basked in a celebration which was preceded by a devotion and a special prayer.

The team's captain, 18-year-old Kyle Gordon, told The Gleaner, “It's a wonderful feeling to win…a very special feeling to even create history. It's our first time winning this trophy, so it's a wonderful feeling.”

Citing Clarendon College as a formidable opponent, Gordon added, “We played them once, they beat us and we didn't stop there. We just went out there to play our hearts out, and we came out victorious. It was our first time going to the Championship Cup Final, and we won,” said a proud Gordon.

Glenmuir High lost to Clarendon (2-1) in the quarterfinals.

The team captain also cited the camaraderie and discipline of his teammates as contributing factors to their win. Those attributes, Gordon said, have made his task as captain a smooth sail.

“All of us have been here for years, and respect each other, so it feels normal leading the team,” he said.

The two Clarendon teams will again battle on Saturday, as they vie for the 2023 DaCosta Cup title.

Speaking of the anticipated game on Saturday, Gordon said, “It's a wonderful feeling again. It is my first time in a DaCosta Cup final, and I am expecting to win. So the team is just keeping our heads up and bodies [in shape] , and we will go out there and execute on the day.”



He said, too, the team is encouraged by the unwavering support of the school, the communities and their families.

- Olivia Brown

