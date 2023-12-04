Lack of trust remains major hurdle for cops, reveals MoBay Chamber study

WESTERN BUREAU:

A lack of trust in the police continues to be a hindrance to greater collaboration with the public, despite the recent successes of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the preliminary findings of a study being conducted on the root causes of crime in St James have revealed.

“One of the key highlights is that trust in the police is a really big issue,” said Dr Cecille Dennis, assistant professor at the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC).

“They did not believe that the states of emergency or the zones of special operations were effective, [and] they felt that when the police patrol over crime, and when the police patrol the commercial district, there was a more positive impact.”

Greater understanding

The professor described some suggestions by respondents as emotionally charged, including the demand for a rigorous rotation system that should see each cop assigned to the division for no longer than 12 months, while others called for a greater understanding among crime-fighters of the importance of confidentiality when information is offered.

“Over and over, we saw the theme of lack of trust coming over in the survey,” she said.

However, respondents were also sympathetic to the security forces, pointing to the lack of resources as a deterrent to effective policing.

Recommendations ranged from the implementation of technology to greater input from the Government through the Tourism Enhancement Fund for the police to have a greater impact on criminality.

Dennis was speaking at the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry President’s Forum, held at the University of The West Indies, Western Campus, under the theme ‘Understanding Crime in St James, Exploring the root causes and social intervention strategies’, on Friday.

Infectious appeal

The study was commissioned by the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry in October and seeks to identify why the city of Montego Bay has maintained its pole position as the most murderous parish over the past 15 years, despite its infectious appeal.

The UCC team used a mixed methodology, through surveys with residents, representing approximately 43 communities in the parish, while conducting personal interviews with key stakeholders in the parish.

Only 20 per cent of respondents believe that the police can be trusted.

Fifty-seven per cent feel safe reporting a crime to the police, and 96 per cent do not believe enough is being done by the police.

While acknowledging their concerns about crime, business operators are adamant that they would not relocate from Montego Bay.

“They had confidence in the economy of Montego Bay, and they also indicated that it required a collaborative approach among business persons, the police force, entities like the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce, and the residents themselves,” the researcher said.

mark.titus@gleanerjm.com