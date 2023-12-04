NCB Foundation to let it shine with $15M in wishes

Vowing to ‘Let it Shine’ this Christmas, NCB Foundation announced that its 2023 Grant A Wish programme is now open for nominations and voting.

The annual Grant A Wish programme, which is now in its 11th year, is set to disburse $15 million to deserving recipients across five categories - registered charities, schools and technology, community heroes, persons with disabilities, and medical assistance.

“Every year, we witness incredible stories of resilience, courage, and community spirit,” noted Sheree Martin, CEO of NCB Foundation.

“These stories inspire us and fuel our commitment to serve. So this Christmas, we invite everyone to show us the Jamaican people and organisations from all walks of life that truly deserve to have their wishes become reality.”

Martin added, “Our Grant A Wish programme is more than just a campaign, it’s a movement of kindness and empowerment which enables us to fulfil our organisation’s purpose in a big way each year. Through Grant A Wish, we are dedicated to empowering people, unlocking dreams and building stronger communities, one wish at a time.”

The programme invites the public to submit nominations for individuals and organisations who they think deserve to have their wish granted via its Website – grantawish.jncb.com. Winners are selected based on the number of votes received on their nominations, with first place in each category receiving $1 million, second place $500,000, and third place $250,000.

Themed, ‘Let it Shine’, NCB Foundation’s 2023 Grant A Wish campaign features the voice of Kimiela ‘Candy’ Isaacs, a visually impaired singer and songwriter from Jamaica, along with NCB’s brand ambassadors – Olympians Elaine Thompson-Herah and Julian Forte, and Jamaican Formula woman driver, Sara Misir.

“Grant A Wish caters to a broad spectrum of wishes, which reflects our attention to inclusivity and the diverse needs in our society. Whether its awarding front-line workers, supporting various charities and community heroes the impact of Grant A Wish is profound and far-reaching – it is a true embodiment of NCB seeking to doing well, while doing good.”

Nominations and voting in NCB Foundation’s 2023 Grant A Wish programme are open until December 10, 2023 at grantawish.jncb.com. People can vote up to 15 times per day, and are encouraged to rally as many votes as possible for the wishes they would like to see come true.

For more information on the programme, or to participate, visit grantawish.jncb.com.