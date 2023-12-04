PM Holness in Washington DC

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is currently in Washington DC in the United States for a working visit, which is scheduled to continue until December 7.

The Office of the Prime Minister gave the update in a brief statement on Monday.

It did not outline the objectives or itinerary for the trip.

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Horace Chang will be in charge of the Government while Holness is away.

