PNP's full slate of candidates for Portland announced

President of the People's National Party (PNP), Mark Golding, on Sunday presented the party's standard bearers for Portland going into the next local and general elections.

Golding, who was guest speaker at a PNP political meeting held at the Buff Bay Primary School in West Portland, introduced Doreen Campbell, a former councillor, as the caretaker for that constituency.

She will be seeking to unseat the incumbent, Daryl Vaz, a four-term parliamentarian and government minister.

Golding also presented Colin 'Shaka Fame' Bell as the candidate for the Fellowship division and the caretaker for Portland Eastern.

Bell will challenge the Jamaica Labour Party's Ann-Marie Vaz, who is seeking a third victory at the polls, having won in the 2019 by-election and in the 2020 general election.

The full slate for the local elections comprises: Dexter Rowland, the sitting councillor for the Port Antonio division; sitting councillor Wayne McKenzie, of the Prospect division; Dennis Blackett for the St Margaret's Bay division; David Sullivan in the Balcarres division; Peter Evans, Hope Bay division; Natalie Wright, Fairy Hill division; Desmond Lewis, Buff Bay; and Shawn Cooke, Manchioneal.

- Gareth Davis

