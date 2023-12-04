Police increase presence in Negril following spate of robberies

Following a security meeting on Sunday, the police in Westmoreland have taken steps to increase their presence in Negril and other areas of the parish in a bid to stem the widespread robberies taking place there.

Acting head of the Westmoreland police division, deputy superintendent of police Adrian Hamilton, says the police have so far apprehended three men who were intercepted in a motor vehicle and who are suspected to be members of a syndicate of criminals originating from other parishes.

“We have developed quick response teams, motorcyclists from Negril to Little London,” Hamilton told Negril stakeholders at a security meeting called by the Negril Chamber of Commerce and Industry late Sunday evening at the Negril Treehouse.

Hamilton said, along with support from Area One, the quick response unit now on the ground will be enhanced with an allocation of more than 70 motorcycles that were recently provided to the police force.

“We have beefed up the personnel within the zone four area, that is Negril and Little London police areas,” the acting commander of the Westmoreland Police Division added, revealing that the latest robberies have taken place along the Grange Hill, Little London and Negril corridors.

Stakeholders who attended the meeting expressed relief at the news of the enhanced security measures.

Dalton Hill, owner of Lighthouse Inn, located on the West End road, said he was scared following the series of robberies, but after yesterday's meeting he is feeling reassured.

“I am very much able to sleep better tonight because I have spoken about what should be the solutions and I am very comfortable now,” Hill told The Gleaner.

Similar sentiments are being expressed by Elaine Bradley-Allen, president of the Negril Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"I was really heartened by what the police officers had to say. I am grateful to hear the community saying they can now sleep well tonight and that reassured me that this meeting was very successful," Bradley Allen said.

The police have also established a Whatsapp group with members of the business community where they can report suspicious activities and individuals.

Hamilton said the enhanced measures will continue over the period of the Christmas holidays and into January.

"All those deployment of resources, we are committed to continuing and beefing them up, utilising as much covert activities as we can...especially from now into the Christmas period and beyond,” Hamilton assured stakeholders.

- Albert Ferguson

