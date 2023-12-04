Pork farmers aim to triple domestic consumption

The Jamaica Pig Farmers Association (JPFA) and collaborators in the processing/distribution sector are casting for a huge jump in the domestic consumption of pork.

At the launch of the JPFA’s ‘Pork Jamaica’ campaign, on the grounds of the Ministry of Agriculture & Fisheries in Kingston on November 28, President Hanif Brown had initially posited a “modest” increase from the current 4.2 kilograms per capita annually to eight kilos per capita, or roughly double over a five-year period. But Colonel(Retired) Jamie Ogilvie, vice president of Hi-Pro Feeds Limited, raised the stakes in his presentation, saying the target should be at least 15 kilograms per capita, or more than triple the current amount, over the same period.

Both men agreed, as did keynote speaker, State Minister for Agriculture Franklin Witter, that a campaign to increase the domestic consumption was imperative, and that the nation needed to move consumption in line, first with our regional neighbours (Barbados – 13.7 kilos per capita; St. Lucia 14.8 kilos per capita; Cuba 21.6 kilos; Antigua 14.9 and Dominican Republic at 11.9 kg) and also closer to global figures, which averaged between 40 and 50 kilograms per capita annually.

Continued support

Witter acknowledged the sterling work of the JPFA, in moving per capita consumption, from the previous 2.9 kilos to the current level, and pledged the ministry’s continued support in the ongoing campaign.

“If we are to achieve food security, then find a way to increase the consumption of local foods, and that includes local pork,” the minister said, referencing the recent launch of this year’s ‘Eat Jamaican’ campaign, to which he said, the Pork Farmers campaign was logically tied.

The minister also praised the steps taken by the JPFA, supported by the government, as well as industry stakeholders, to improve pig genetics, feed quality, training, pig security, and market access. The ministry, he reiterated, is serious about supporting pig farming in Jamaica, referencing a recent $25 million to the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE), in Portland, used to facilitate the construction of a feed storage house and improvements to their piggery.

Changing public perceptions

These and other initiatives, he said, demonstrated the government’s commitment to increase pork consumption by changing public perceptions about the industry. This point was supported by the meat-processing interests present at the launch, which included CPJ, Arosa Limited, Nations Choice (which recently invested in its own processing facility), the CB Group, through the Copperwood and Nutramix brands, along with the aforementioned Hi-Pro.

According to JPFA President Brown, the association’s numerous accomplishments within the sector mirrors those of developed countries. This, he said, has seen great improvements in carcass size and pork quality. He also pointed out the growth in farm sizes, an increase in the number of processors and brands, as well as the elimination or reduction in the need to import fresh carcasses, shoulders and legs and special cuts. “However, many of these improvements have resulted in our farmers’ ability to, most times, produce pork more than the demand,” the president pointed out. This, he reiterated, is due to the lack of growth in consumption over the past two decades.

The huge upside potential of the pork industry was also reinforced by the restaurant trade, Gariel Ferguson, of popular eatery, Rib Kage, who said the proposed consumption targets could easily be met once the association decides, as the campaign alludes, to engage the restaurant trade more directly, and appeal to end-users through demonstrations and the like.

Under the ‘The Tastier Protein Choice’ the campaign aims to increase local consumption of pork by demonstrating the versatility of pork as a meat option. The campaign also has the objective of promoting pork as a nutritious choice, offering B12 and other vitamins and minerals.

In that regard, several of the stakeholders at the launch began the campaign by presenting delectable samples of various pork dishes.