2023 teacher, principal of the year awarded

Franklin Burrell, department head and master teacher of chemistry at St Andrew High School for Girls is the LASCO/Ministry of Education and Youth/ Jamaica Teaching Council Teacher of the Year.

Burrell, who has been an educator for 25 years, was bestowed with the honour at an awards ceremony held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel on Tuesday.

He shared that he is committed to creating a stimulating, inclusive, and challenging learning atmosphere that nurtures curiosity and develops lifelong learners.

The Principal of the Year award went to Rayon Simpson, of Belmont Academy, while IIene Cohall-Bailey, of Manning's School, received top honours in the category Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Along with their trophies, the awardees received a cash prize of $100,000 on a Lasco Gold Card courtesy of Lasco Money and a variety of gift baskets.

They will also receive an all-expense-paid opportunity to attend the 2024 Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development Conference in Washington, DC from March 22-25.

The awards ceremony has been a tradition for over two decades. It is aimed at recognising “the remarkable contributions of educators to the Jamaican education system and their exemplary impact on the school community”.

- Sashana Small

