Alleged fraudster remanded until January 16

A fraud accused, who allegedly collected over $400,000 from a woman under the guise that he would supply her with car wash equipment, was remanded until January 16, 2024 when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday.

Romario Edwards, 34, is answering to a charge of larceny by trick.

When the matter was mentioned on Tuesday, it was revealed that the accused has given back to the complainant $80,000 of the sum in question.

The court also heard that the accused is before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on similar charges.

Judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle told the defence that Edwards will have to remain in custody.

It is alleged that in January 2023 the accused told the complainant he could obtain the equipment.

The money was paid over to him and he became elusive and requests for a refund were not honoured.

A report was made to the police and an investigation launched, which resulted in the arrest of Edwards.

He was formally charged following a question and answer session.

- Rasbert Turner

