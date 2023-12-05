Black River lock-up escapee and girlfriend sentenced

Kenneth Stewart, who was recaptured in St Catherine after he escaped from the Black River lock-up, was on Tuesday sentenced to three years' imprisonment, while his fiancée, Denhesia Bogle, was given 15 months in prison.

Both were sentenced in the St Catherine Parish Court by Parish Court Judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle.

Stewart, a 32-year-old construction worker, was sentenced for uttering forged documents, while Bogle was sentenced for harbouring a fugitive.

Both had pleaded guilty when the appeared in court on November 7.

Stewart, who is accused of murder, had escaped from lock-up in June and was held in Spanish Town on October 19.

When he was accosted by the police, he reportedly showed them a birth certificate and other documents with a different name.

He was subsequently arrested along with Bogle.

- Rasbert Turner

