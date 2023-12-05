Farmers urged to protect RADA identification,official letters from criminals

Farmers are being encouraged by the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) to keep their farming registration identification and other documents safe during the yuletide season to guard against criminal elements.

RADA says referrals and official letters of recommendation from the state agency should be kept safe and strictly confidential.

It notes that this information can be used by opportunists for personal gains.

In light of the threat of identity theft, farmers are urged to become more vigilant.

If the letters or ID's are lost or stolen, farmers are asked to report same immediately to their respective RADA parish office or contact 1-888-ASK-RADA or email us at customerservice@rada.gov.jm.

