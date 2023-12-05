Illegal gun seized in abandoned building, two men arrested

Two men were arrested following the seizure of a loaded gun in an abandoned building along Wellington Street in Kingston on Monday.

The Franklyn Town police report that about 9:30 p.m., a police-military team carried out an operation in the area where a premises was searched.

They say the search ended with the recovery of a Glock nine-millimetre pistol and a magazine containing sixteen 9mm rounds of ammunition in a transparent bag in the ceiling of the abandoned building.

Two men who were present were taken into custody.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.

