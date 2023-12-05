At least seven people shot, one fatally, in Dunkirk gun attack

An infant boy is among six people hospitalised following a gun attack inside the Micheal Manley Market in Kingston this afternoon.

One person was also killed in the shooting.

The market is located along Pine Street in the community of Dunkirk.

Police investigators have cordoned off the area.

More information to come.

