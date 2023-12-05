Protesters want St John’s Road in Spanish Town repaired

Upset residents blocked a section of St John's Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine this morning over deplorable road conditions.

They are calling for the authorities to address the situation.

The residents say recent patching has not sufficiently fixed the bad roads.

The protesters used railway crossing gates to block the thoroughfare, forcing motorists to divert to alternative routes.

Though those were affected by the protest, several motorists endorsed the action as they bemoaned the state of the roadway.

"I am glad that it will get attention, every day the vehicle loses front end parts as the roadway has become a gully," Melbourne Dawson, a motorist, said.

The consensus is that the road needs urgent attention and must be properly fixed.

“It was patched out recently, but needs to be replaced with sturdy material that can deal with it," Malcolm Chambers, a bystander, said.

Noting that the corridor is a Parochial Road, Mayor of Spanish Town Norman Scott said he is in agreement that the road needs attention.

When contacted, a representative of the National Works Agency promised to return a call to our news team on the situation.

- Rasbert Turner

