Soldier freed of indecent assault charge

A soldier was on Monday freed of indecent assault in the St Catherine Parish Court following a no-case submission.

Private Jimmy Lee Lewis of Linstead, St Catherine was freed after it was agreed that there was insufficient evidence to establish a prima facie case.

This was after attorney-at-law Courtney Rowe made a no-case submission to parish judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle.

The Crown conceded and the judge upheld the no-case submission, which resulted in Lewis being freed.

It was being alleged that on February 17, 2022, the soldier gave the female complainant a ride and subsequently diverted to his home.

While there, he allegedly attempted to remove her clothes.

She managed to escape after occupants of the house heard a commotion and went to investigate.

The woman later went to Up Park Camp where she pointed out the soldier.

A subsequent report was made to the police's Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse.

An investigation was launched, which resulted in Lewis' arrest and subsequent charged with indecent assault.

He made several court appearances and maintained his innocence throughout.

- Rasbert Turner

