Buff Bay Infant School stages successful ‘Ethnic Parade’ Day

Children all decked out in their colours is a familiar signal that Christmas is in the air. It was no different at the Buff Bay Infant School in Portland where the excited students were all dressed in colourful costumes for Ethnic Parade Day.

The initiative, held under the theme, ‘Our People, Our Country’, was staged to sensitise the students to the cultural diversity that exists in the world.

It exposed the mostly five-year-olds to the cultural activities of people from Africa, China, India and Spain. They were decked out in clothing/costumes representing these countries. They were also tasked with performing items based on the country they represented.

The activity forms part of the school’s curriculum.

Here are some highlights of the day’s activities.