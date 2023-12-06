Cabbie charged with causing the deaths of five people again remanded

Delroy Rodney, the 47-year-old taxi operator of Belmont, Westmoreland, who is accused of causing death by dangerous driving, was further remanded until December 12, when he appeared in the Westmoreland Parish Court on Wednesday.

Senior Parish Judge Steve Walters also transferred the matter to the Westmoreland Circuit Court given the weight of the prosecution's case.

Rodney, who is charged with five counts of causing death by dangerous driving, has already made several unsuccessful attempts to persuade the court to grant him bail.

Come next week his legal team will have to craft new arguments to present to a high court judge.

The charges against Rodney stemmed from the deaths of 15-year-old schoolgirl Lavecia Forrester and her 39-year-old mother, Petrina Wallace, of Gordon District, Whitehouse, Westmoreland; Oneil Allen, and his mother, 65-year-old Angela Samuel, both of Mount Edgecombe; and 54-year-old Janet Thompson of McAlpine, also in Westmoreland.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It is reported that about 3:30 p.m. on November 13, the five people and another passenger were aboard a grey Toyota Noah being driven by Rodney when the minivan collided with a truck, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

- Albert Ferguson

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.