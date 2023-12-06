Chinese donate medical equipment valued US$500,000 to Jamaica

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday received a donation of medical equipment valued at US $500,000 from the Chinese Government.

The equipment will be distributed to health facilities across the island, with the majority of it going to the Bustamante Hospital for Children.

It includes two defibrillators, 15 video laryngoscopes with C blade, 28 syringe pumps, two physiological monitors, eight cardiac monitors, 15 phototherapy lamps and five infant warmers.

“This signals not just support for our Jamaicans in terms of a response to public health, but it signals also the friendship, the very strong friendship between ourselves and the People's Republic of China,” Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton said at the official handing over ceremony.

“We are grateful, we are happy and we are pleased and we want to encourage that bond of friendship,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Jamaica Chen Daojing also lauded the friendship between the two countries and stated that the donation is a manifestation of this.

“Right now, Jamaica has declared a dengue fever outbreak and the national medical resources are under pressure. This batch of supplies comes at the right time, and will play a positive role in helping Jamaica fight dengue fever and complement its medical equipment, and will boost the confidence of Jamaican government and people in winning the battle against the disease,” he said.

The donation of the equipment was done in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade. State Minister in the ministry, Alando Terrelonge, also expressed his gratitude.

“We are humbled ambassador by your profound commitment to our collective wellbeing. The impact of this generous donation on Jamaica cannot be overstated. The notable donation of two defibrillators will undoubtedly fortify our healthcare system empowering it to provide improved treatment and protection to our citizens, thereby safeguarding the very health and wellbeing of our people,” he said.

-Sashana Small

