Experience the magic of ‘Christmas in the Park’ with Scotiabank tomorrow

Scotiabank’s ‘Christmas in the Park’ is back. The annual Yuletide celebration is set to take place tomorrow at the Emancipation Park in New Kingston and is free of cost to the public.

This year, attendees can look forward to a dazzling line-up of performances from outstanding school and children’s groups headlined by local gospel superstar Kevin Downswell.

“We are so excited to bring back Christmas in the Park in a unique and meaningful way,” said Yanique Forbes-Patrick, vice-president of public affairs and communications at Scotiabank. “Last year, we returned the event to the local entertainment calendar after a long hiatus, and we were overwhelmed at the support we received. We again look forward to sharing yet another magical experience with our community and customers this year,” Forbes-Patrick added.

The 2023 Scotiabank Christmas in the Park vocal line-up also includes group sensation ASHE, brand new children’s performing arts company Voice Box, in addition to choirs from the TVJ’s ‘All Together Sing’ competition, who will deliver stirring performances of beloved holiday classics. There will also be exciting dance performances from the junior division of the Company Dance Theatre and the St Andrew Preparatory School. This year’s staging of Christmas in the Park is being produced by one of Jamaica’s most celebrated vocalists, Tessanne Chin.

In addition to the incredible music performances, Scotiabank Foundation will use the occasion to recognise the hard work of some of the many charities it supports. “This event will again be a reflection of our dedication to the community, and our commitment to celebrating and promoting Jamaican youth and talent,” noted Forbes-Patrick.

Scotiabank’s Christmas in the Park event has become a beloved tradition in Kingston, attracting thousands of attendees each year. This year’s event promises to be no exception, with a star-studded line-up, heart-warming charitable presentations, and a festive atmosphere that captures the spirit of the season.