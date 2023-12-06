FCC fines three private radio stations in New York

Linkage Radio, which carries mainly Jamaican programming, is among three unlicensed radio stations fine just over US$6 million by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for operating in the New York area recently.

The operators of Linkage Radio, which is based in Mount Vernon, were hit with a fine of US$2.3 million.

The other unlicensed radio stations hit with fines are a Spanish station, La Mia Radio, located in the Bronx, and a radio station known as Triple9HD in Brooklyn.

The operators of La Mia radio station were also fined US$2.3 million while the operators of Triple9HD were hit with a fine of US$1.7 million.

Unlicensed radio stations, known as pirate radio, have proliferated the airwaves and the FCC has vowed to crack down on such stations.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The operators of the three unlicensed radio stations must either pay the fine or seek a reduction or cancellation within 30 days of the fines being imposed.

The Commission said it will consider the parties’ submissions of evidence and legal arguments before acting further to resolve the Notices of Apparent Liability for Forfeiture. Unless paid the matter will be referred to the US Department of Justice for collection.

Linkage Radio has been in operation for some time, first on 101.5 FM and currently on 104.5 FM. The station carries only Jamaican programming and many in the community feel that it fills a void, especially in light of the recent sale of WVIP 93.5 FM, which knocked Jamaican and Caribbean programmes from those airwaves.

The unlicensed radio stations were targeted by the FCC under the Preventing Illegal Radio Abuse Through Enforcement Act (Pirate Act) last week.

Operating an unlicensed radio station is illegal under the Communications Act of 1934 and subject to the FCC’s enhanced enforcement capabilities enacted by congress in the Pirate Act of 2020.

Under the Act, the FCC can fine pirate radio operators up to US$115, 802 per day and a maximum of US$2.3 million. In addition to tougher fines, the law requires the FCC to conduct periodic enforcement sweeps and allows the FCC to take enforcement action against landlords and property owners who wilfully and knowingly permit pirate stations to broadcast on their properties.

The law also allows the FCC to go after advertisers on such unlicensed radio stations.

The Gleaner reached out to the operator of Linkage Radio but was told that he could not comment as his attorneys are handling the matter.

Linkage Radio has developed its own app and is also heard on a number of social media platforms.

The Jamaican and Caribbean communities have been without an official radio space for programming geared to the community since WVIP 93.5 FM was sold.

Many listeners have, therefore, turned to pirate radio, especially on weekends, to hear Jamaican programmes including music.

With the FCC crack down on pirate radio stations, the community could be without even these illegal programming.

editorial@gleanerjm.com