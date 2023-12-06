GJDC UK South launches membership drive

LONDON:

A mobilisation and communications launch event hosted by the UK South Global Jamaica Diaspora Council at the Jamaica High Commission last week has been hailed a success.

UK South elected member Nathaniel Peat used the opportunity to announce the strategic goals and objectives of the GJDC and encouraged the new members present to become more aware of the investment opportunities in Jamaica

Regarded as a ‘space for collective excellence and inspirational change’, the event was attended by diaspora industry professionals, entrepreneurs, property investors, banking leaders, a United Nations peacekeeper, among others, with a great number of attendees having never engaged in Jamaica diaspora affairs.

Online radio and TV personality Janelle Raeburn hosted the evening’s proceedings which saw Reverend Michael King open with prayer followed by a pre-recorded video by Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, minister of foreign affairs and trade, offering an inspirational message about the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council (GJDC).

COMMUNICATION STRATEGY

Marsha Jones, director of quality at Southwest London Integrated Care Board NHS and Strategic and Communications Director Natasha Ferguson discussed the opportunities of becoming sector specialists alongside announcing the UK South communication strategy.

Nathaniel Peat, the elected UK South representative for the GJDC, discussed the region’s strategic goals and vision, outlining diaspora partnerships, UK and Jamaica diaspora relations, strategic social impact, UK and Jamaica advocacy, and diaspora pathways for investment as his five key objectives.

Peat noted that the framework of engagement for his two-year strategy will see a coalition of sector specialists and industry leaders create awareness, enhance understanding, and build engagement with the diaspora for their participation in the UK South GJDC Strategy.

The GJDC will facilitate a recruitment request to meet with aspiring sector specialists across key areas including citizen security, crime and violence, education, health, agriculture, and more.

The evening closed with a stunning medley performance by roots/soul vocalist Teshay Makeda and faith-based artiste Bravest Maestro.

The event was made possible by sponsors The Safety Box CIC, VM Group, Port Royal Patties, Empowerment to Health (Salad Masters) and Grace Foods UK.