Hope Gardens announces 12th staging of Race for Hope as it observes 150th anniversary

IN A grand celebration of nature and community, The Nature Preservation Foundation (NPF), operators of the Hope Royal Botanic Gardens, announces the 12th staging of Race for Hope 2024, continuing the gardens’ 150th anniversary celebrations. The race, which is set for January 14, 2024, will take participants on a picturesque journey through the gardens.

Race for Hope is an annual charity run/walk started by the Jamaica Institution of Engineers in 2012 and organised by NPF since 2020, raising funds for the development of the Hope Royal Botanic Gardens and other initiatives.

“As we celebrate 150 years of preserving nature and serving the community, Race for Hope stands as a testament to our commitment to the well-being of Jamaica’s children. This year’s race is not just a charity event; it’s a celebration of our legacy and an opportunity for everyone to contribute to our shared vision,” said Carla Myrie, executive director of Nature Preservation Foundation.

The NPF holds a 49-year lease and management contract from the Government of Jamaica. In May 2023, the gardens marked its 150th anniversary, a momentous occasion that underscores its enduring commitment to environmental preservation and community development. As part of their ongoing efforts, proceeds from Race for Hope will support the development of Hope Royal Botanic Gardens and contribute to three essential charities focusing on the education and health of Jamaican children.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the Early Childhood Commission Certification of the Shady Grove Basic School and JAD Pre-school Centre for the Deaf, Nugent’s Academy, led by 14-year-old Ackeef Nugent which aims to create a safer and more peaceful community through social interventions to reduce crime and violence, and Inspire Jamaica, hosted and produced by Kerlyn Brown which highlights health challenges that impact children, while also exploring avenues to rally local and global resources to enhance their well-being.

Director of the Early Childhood Commission, Paula Shaw said, “We are delighted to be associated with Race for Hope 2024. Research has confirmed that quality early childhood education is very important for the development of our children. We welcome the support of the foundation in making two institutions in their immediate community of Hope Gardens beneficiaries, to assist with the certification process for these institutions.”

Kerlyn Brown added that she celebrates with the parents of Inspire Jamaica, the only television programme in Jamaica that is dedicated to highlighting health challenges faced by children.

“Our focus is not only to highlight the issues but also to seek assistance on their behalf. Hence, when the idea of being a beneficiary of Race for Hope 2024 was proposed, we welcomed the opportunity. It is humbling that we would be considered. We encourage everyone to come out and support these worthy causes,” she said.

Ackeef Nugent from Nugent’s Academy said, “The Nugent’s Academy is pleased to be a part of this wonderful event. We aim to spread hope among our communities and thank the Hope Gardens for having Nugent’s Academy as a part of the event as a beneficiary.”

Hope Gardens encourages individuals, corporations, and the community at large to participate in Race for Hope 2024, contributing to the continued success of the gardens and the impactful initiatives supporting Jamaica’s children. Registration for Race for Hope 2024 is now open at www.raceforhopejm.com.

“We invite runners and walkers of all ages to join us in this meaningful journey. General registration is $2,500, and we’re offering a special student rate of just $1,000 with ID,” Myrie said.

The race is being managed by Alan Beckford of Beckasports.