Horse trainer and exercise rider charged over gun-related brawl at racetrack

The police in Portmore, St Catherine have charged both a racehorse exercise rider who disarmed a licensed firearm holder and shot him, after the businessman used his weapon to assault the rider during an argument while at the Caymanas racetrack on Monday.

Sixty-three-year-old businessman and horse trainer Wayne Binns, otherwise called 'Teacher', has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and possession of a prohibited weapon, while 22-year-old Tyrese Heslop, otherwise called 'Green Mango', is charged with wounding with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition, and use of a prohibited weapon to commit a scheduled offence.

They are to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, December 15.

The police say information received is that both men had a dispute allegedly over a horse whip when Binns used his licensed firearm to hit Heslop in the head.

A struggle reportedly ensued and Heslop managed to disarm Binns and shot him in the leg.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police were summoned and Heslop was taken to custody and Binns was taken to hospital for treatment.

Charged was subsequently laid against both men on Tuesday, December 5.

They are to appear in court next week.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.