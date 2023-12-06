Jamaica’s prison system – a call for urgent reform

The recent open letter penned by Desmond ‘Ninja Man’ Ballentine, and addressed to the Government of Jamaica, the security minister, the Opposition leader and other interested parties, including the justice minister, should not be ignored if we are to rehabilitate those who are incarcerated within our penal system.

Ballentine outlined the deplorable conditions of prisons, including the visible lack of prisoner support and a workable strategy for prisoners’ rehabilitation. Imprisonment should focus on the loss of personal freedom and liberties of society as the main punishment; however, prisoners should be housed in humane conditions with support for their development, self-esteem and character-building. The present system is one of punishment and not of rehabilitation and re-assimilation into society.

From a progressive position, the question is asked, should the state have responsibility for every individual, whether in prison or not? This question goes to the heart of how the state sees its role in developing a caring society. Accepting that prisoners need to lose some of their civil rights, we must also accept that they still have rights as human beings. It is further suggested that the true measure of a society is how well it treats the least within it.

HUMANE APPROACH

For our prison system to be reformed swiftly, we must ensure a bi-partisan approach by the main political parties, churches, NGOs, corporate and community sectors (should)be engaged in immediate discussions to achieve this common goal for the good of the country.

What will be required is the construction of a modern penal system across the country, to include reduction in overcrowding, training facilities, re-education programmes through prison training academies, located on the prison grounds, operating in partnership with the HEART /NSTA Trust, other skills-training organisations and stakeholders, and the re-training of prison personnel.These models can be seen in Norway, Canada and the United Kingdom, where the data reveal significant reductions in re-offending.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In countries like Norway, their prison system places a strong emphasis on human rights of all inmates and a rehabilitation programme for all offenders, aimed at getting them away from crime. Their system affords every inmate the opportunity to gain or enhance their employment skills to prepare them for life and reintegration into society upon their release. Their correctional service works with other government agencies to secure housing in new environments, jobs, access to support and counselling by probation officer before and after release.

The wages earned by prisoners, while on work placement, is given to them at the end of their period of incarceration thereby providing them with financial stability to start anew. This humane approach allows them to rethink their past actions.

RATE OF RECIDIVISM

It is said that, “a shift of environment is necessary for ex-offenders’ re-entry into society”.

The evidence has shown that when prisoners are released and returned to the negative environment of their past, this actively entices their return to a life of crime, thus discouraging their meaningful reintegration in society. Available data indicate that up to 75 per cent do re-offend. Consequently, the rate of recidivism can be reduced if prisoners are fully supported during, prior to and on re-entry into society.

The ‘Ban The Box’ programme which currently operates in the United Kingdom, supports employers in creating fair employment opportunities for ex-offenders when they apply for jobs, thus giving them the opportunity to move forward from past mistakes and be reintegrated into the working environment. This programme focuses on the potential of the applicants to perform the jobs available, rather than their criminal past.

This is a programme which has seen remarkable results. For this to work, the government must begin promotional campaigns aimed at inviting employers to give ex-offenders a “second chance” to positively contribute to society.

It is recommended, therefore, that a bi-partisan team of ministers and shadow ministers of justice and security take an in-depth look at the Norwegian prison system as a model to emulate for the reform of our present broken penal system.

Norway’s prison system is seen as the most advanced and humane in the world. Creating a model based on Norway’s best practices will underline the honest intent to transform the life experiences of prisoners in Jamaica’s justice system.

Beverly Johnson and Chester Morrison are members of the Jamaican diaspora based in the United Kingdom.

Contributors

HUMANE APPROACH

RATE OF RECIDIVISM

- Beverly Johnson and Chester Morrison are members of the Jamaican diaspora based in the United Kingdom.