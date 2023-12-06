Anthony Smith is a 17-year-old graduate of William Knibb High School whose ambition is to become a successful businessman in the tourism industry.

“I know the area that I will be pursuing but I am keeping it close to my chest until I have done some more research and studied some more at University of Technology,” revealed Smith.

His English teacher, Aladia Scarlett, describes Smith as a resilient, disciplined and resourceful student. In the recent external examinations he was successful in passing eight subjects.

“His resourcefulness and disciplined approach to his schoolwork came out after he lost his mother in a traffic accident when he entered grade 10. It was a difficult time for him, but he pulled himself together and his success has come as no surprise to anyone,” Scarlett said.

He did not want to speak much about his mother’s death, offering instead:

“My whole world was shattered that January afternoon. After the funeral I decided that I was going to be a success in my exams and become an example to my younger sister who is also at William Knibb. This is just the start of my ambition of delivering a special kind of service in tourism,” Smith says.

The middle child of three from Dumfries in St James beams, recalling his five years at William Knibb High. His love for sports saw him playing basketball as a student athlete.

He also enjoys watching television especially sports – basketball, naming American star Stephen Curry as his favourite player. “You can describe me as Curry flavoured,” he quipped with a broad smile.

To no one’s surprise Smith was voted the Most Disciplined student for the batch of 2023. His father, Dolon, is especially proud of the quiet but driven youngster.

“When his mother – my wife of 17 years – died it threw the whole family into despair. Tony, who was always disciplined, showed how resourceful he was. He took to his schoolwork more seriously and I knew he would be a success now and into the future,” Dolon shared.