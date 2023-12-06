Legal Aid Council hosting justice fair for persons with disabilities

The Legal Aid Council (LAC) will be hosting a justice fair for persons with disabilities tomorrow at Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, St James, beginning 10 a.m.

The event will form part of activities marking Disabilities Awareness Week from December 3 to 8 under the theme ‘Justice without Barriers: Equal Access, Equal Opportunities’.

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck will deliver the keynote address during the opening ceremony at 11 a.m.

Executive Director of the LAC, Dian Watson, told the Jamaica Information Service that the event aims to empower persons with disabilities by providing them with legal advice and information, while facilitating access to other government services.

“We have been having several justice fairs across the island but for the first time [we’re] having one that is focused on persons with disabilities. Our fairs were always open to persons with disabilities but we have noticed that they have not been attending in sufficient numbers, so we’re having one just for them,” she said.

Watson highlighted the range of ministry services, including expungement, child diversion, victim services, and restorative justice, among others, that will be available at the fair.

“We will be providing free legal advice and information. There will also be a menu of other government services that cater to the diverse needs of persons with disabilities, including the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) and services related to health and social welfare. The Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) will be there, processing passports, and the Ministry of Health [and Wellness] will [also] be offering free health checks,” the executive director informed.

She added that parents of children with disabilities requiring support are encouraged to take the youngsters, as several stakeholder associations will be accepting new members. Among these will be the Jamaica Autism Support Association.

“Many of our children are being born with autism and some parents do not know what to do. So they can come and get information from them, even as they get legal advice [from us]. We will also have the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA),” Watson informed.

To ensure that persons with disabilities can be fully accommodated, the LAC has partnered with the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) to provide support by identifying and addressing their unique needs.

These include interpreting services and video monitors for the deaf, and volunteers to assist the blind and those with mobility challenges.

The event is being held with funding support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Government of Canada under the Social Justice (So-JUST) initiative.