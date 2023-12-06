Man accused of attacking St Catherine councillor remanded for psychiatric evaluation

A St Catherine man who allegedly physically assaulted a councillor in the St Catherine Municipal Corporation was remanded for psychiatric evaluation on Wednesday.

The accused, Kemar Edwards, is charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

When he appeared before Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne he was ordered remanded.

During the court proceedings, it was also revealed that the accused has a mental illness and that he requires treatment.

It is alleged that on Sunday, December 3, Councillor Peter 'Homeboy' Abraham was visiting the High Mountain community in his division when he was attacked by the accused who struck him in the chest and back.

The councillor sought medical treatment for his injuries and made a subsequent report to the police.

Edwards was arrested and charged.

- Rasbert Turner

