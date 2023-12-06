Man shot dead, girlfriend injured in St Ann gun attack

A man was shot dead and his girlfriend injured in a gun attack on Tuesday night in Seaview Heights, Priory, St Ann.

The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old security guard Karan Llewellyn, otherwise called 'Rasta', of Jack's River, Oracabessa, St Mary.

His girlfriend remains hospitalised.

The police report that about 9 p.m., Llewellyn and his girlfriend were seated in a parked vehicle when a Toyota motor car drove up and parked behind them.

Occupants exited the vehicle and fired several shots, hitting Llewellyn and his girlfriend.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The attackers returned to their vehicle and fled.

Llewellyn succumbed to his injuries, while the woman was admitted at hospital for gunshot wounds.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.