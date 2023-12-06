No Usain Bolt statue for Christmas in Falmouth

Water Square in Falmouth will be without a fountain and the promised statue of sprint icon Usain Bolt for another Christmas.

Mayor Collen Gager announced in April that officers from the Jamaica Defence Force would be working to construct a base to host a state-of-the-art fountain and a base for the statue.

At the time, he said that it would be completed for installation in September 2023.

However, work on the fountain has now halted and the area is surrounded by plyboard.

A member of the municipality's civic committee told The Gleaner "the fountain needs an item for its completion and this item has to be imported."

Efforts to get an update from the mayor failed. His telephone rang without an answer and there was no response to text messages.

There was also disappointment last year after the promised unveiling of the statue during the annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony did not materialise.

- Leon Jackson.

