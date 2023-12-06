NWC wins customer service award of distinction

The National Water Commission’s (NWC) team walked away with the Consumer Advisory Committee on Utilities’ (CACU) inaugural Utility Customer Service Distinction Award on November 28 during the Office of Utilities Regulation’s (OUR) seventh Quality of Service (QoS) Symposium.

The CACU’s award was launched to acknowledge and recognise excellence in customer service by utility staff who establish and maintain a positive and effective working relationship with internal/external customers, colleagues, and the general public. The award was accepted by Delano Williams, NWC’s corporate public relations manager (acting).

In making the presentation, Yasmin Chong, CACU chairperson, noted that the winner was identified by their colleagues and/or customers as being dedicated to continuously improving customer satisfaction, exceeding expectations, and reacting appropriately to ensure customer satisfaction. They also, according to her, demonstrated excellence in resolving customer complaints, conflicts, and/or challenges presented by utility consumers.

CACU’s criteria for selecting the award winner included: a positive attitude that has a positive impact on the internal/external customer experience; delivering exceptional service above and beyond the call of duty and consistently striving to eliminate barriers for customers by effectively and efficiently communicating, collaborating, and addressing customer needs.

Employees of the Jamaica Public Service Company Ltd, Andrea Bernard Chambers and Eshaun Smith, customer relations representatives, and Eli Baker, field services technician, received certificates of recognition.

The OUR has moved to improve the quality of customer care that utility entities provide for their customers via the annual QoS Symposia which are consultative forums with customer service management and officers of all utility providers. Over the years, the OUR has developed guidelines for complaint handling and standards for customer service to assist the utilities in managing quality and service excellence. At this year’s symposium, Don Anderson, executive chairman of Market Research Services Ltd was the guest speaker, while Dr Nsombi Jaja, was the workshop facilitator.