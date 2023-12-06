Psychological first-aiders critical to breaking cycle of violence in Westmoreland

WESTERN BUREAU:

Keyan Gelphilin, a 21-year-old Cooke Street Benevolent Society member, is more confident in his ability to assist Westmoreland residents in their recovery from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after completing psychological first aid training alongside 26 other front-line community members and service providers.

“I am now in a better position to assist people from within and outside of my community in getting the appropriate intervention needed to help them recover from their traumatic experiences, be it the violent death of a schoolmate or a family member of another community member,” Gelphilin said after his graduation ceremony on Monday.

“This training has opened my eyes to a lot of new ways to help anybody who is distressed,” he told The Gleaner.

Almost a year after its inception in St James and Hanover, the Psychological First Aid (PFA) training programme in Westmoreland concluded with a graduation exercise on Monday at the Luna Sea Inn, Belmont. The programme is an indispensable component in the parish’s effective execution of the Citizen Security Plan (CSP).

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, state minister in the Ministry of National Security, acknowledged that the training of psychological first aiders is crucial to an ongoing effort to make Jamaica safer and more secure. She informed the graduates that their involvement in this training signifies a dedication to implementing problem-solving approaches that will have a lasting effect on the country.

“Your commitment to this very tailored programme signifies a strong dedication to affecting positive change. The issues that we face daily are indeed very complex and demand solutions that go far beyond the ordinary,” Cuthbert-Flynn said.

“Their dedication to promoting citizen security has been unwavering, and we are eager to see how the graduates will use and develop their newfound skills throughout our beloved Jamaica.”

Additionally, she expressed appreciation to the European Union for its financial backing of the programme and the educators for empowering front-line community members to assist in the resolution of issues within their respective communities.

“This is a critical initiative in the mission of Jamaica’s ability to combat crime and violence while maintaining holistic citizenship across communities,” the minister added, noting that none of this would have been possible without the unwavering support of the partners and the support of stakeholders.

“The European Union, the technical assistance team, and the citizen’s security secretariat have been integral in spearheading this invaluable training.”

The Westmoreland business community has enthusiastically embraced this initiative and views it as a positive development, particularly in light of the parish’s recent spike in criminal activity, specifically robberies and homicides.

“This psychological first aid training serves as an inspiration and indicator of advancement amidst numerous obstacles, which the Lord knows we do indeed face,” said Moses Chybar, president of the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI).

Chybar stated that although Westmoreland and Jamaica have evolved from the era when police officers once carried batons to those now armed with high-powered machine guns, the task of eradicating crime and violence remains crucial.

“The current events unfolding in Jamaica are disheartening to observe.

“And I believe that what we are witnessing now, particularly in regards to violence and crime, is that you are needed,” the WCCI business advocate advised the graduates of psychological first aid.

Many individuals are currently experiencing a great deal of tension.

“When crime is absent, something else occurs,” Chybar observed.

editorial@gleanerjm.com