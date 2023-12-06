‘Skin Teeth’ charged for Kingston shooting

The police have laid several gun-related charges against a man who was listed as a person of interest in relation to a shooting on Rodney Street in Kingston.

Charged with shooting with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, and unauthorized possession of ammunition is 38-year-old Kevardo King, otherwise called 'Skin Teeth', of Nelson Street in Kingston.

The shooting happened on the night of Sunday, November 19.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that about 10:45 p.m., a man was walking along the roadway when he was pounced upon by King and an accomplice who chased and opened gunfire at him.

Following the shooting, King and his accomplice escaped on foot in the area.

The man who ran to escape injury made a report to the police.

An investigation was launched, which led to King being taken into custody on Thursday, November 23.

He was charged after being identified on an identification parade on Monday, December 04.

His court date is being finalised.

