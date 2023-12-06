UWI unveils solutions-oriented research series

The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus, has launched a solutions-oriented research series which is aimed at showcasing and celebrating the cutting-edge research endeavours undertaken by its faculties.

The series, set to commence in January 2024, will provide a platform for each faculty to present its groundbreaking work and highlight the persons behind these endeavours.

The public will be able to access the results from this work on Gleaner and Observer social media platforms, YouTube and The UWI social media platforms.

Professor Densil A. Williams, principal of The UWI, Mona, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming series.

“Our research is what distinguishes us as a high-quality global university. We are therefore pleased to share these outputs with the public to not only increase awareness but also assist policymakers at the macro and micro levels to make better decisions. This will redound to the benefit of our society in a tangible way,” Williams said.

The inaugural segment of the series will shine a spotlight on the Faculty of Science and Technology, a hub of innovation and discovery, under the dynamic leadership of the dean, Professor Michael Taylor. It will delve into various aspects of the faculty, exploring research projects, collaborations, and the faculty’s strategic vision for the coming years.

This initiative underscores the university’s commitment to advancing knowledge, fostering innovation, and addressing critical challenges through research. The university aims to engage a diverse audience, including students, academics, industry professionals, and the broader community through presentations, interviews, and interactive sessions.