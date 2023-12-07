$10 million upgrade at Percy Junor Hospital under Compassionate Care

The Percy Junor Hospital is the latest health facility to benefit from upgrades and customer service training under the Ministry of Health and Wellness' Compassionate Care Programme.

The facility, toured today by Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton during a ribbon-cutting ceremony, was recently refurbished by the National Health Fund at an investment of some $10.7 million. So far, 122 staff members at the facility have received training in customer service.

Launched in 2018, Compassionate Care is the customer care response of the Ministry of Health and Wellness and a major strategic initiative that fosters a patient-centred approach to the provision of care, with the aim of reinforcing customer service at all levels of the public health experience.

“We are overhauling the customer wait experience with a view to amplifying satisfaction and providing a greater level of responsiveness to our clients' needs. Essentially, we are looking to strengthen the confidence of clients and communities at large in the service provided at our hospitals and clinics,” Dr Tufton said.

Percy Junor is among nine facilities targeted for enhancements under the Compassionate Care Programme, for this financial year.

“The plan is to continue expansion of Compassionate Care in hospitals and Type 4 and 5 health centres,” Dr Tufton explained.

The Minister of Health and Wellness announced the facilities for renovation under the project during his Sectoral presentation in May.

Improvements at the facility include a full refurbishment of the Accident and Emergency area to include tiling of the waiting area, doctor's office, nurses' stations, casualty area, records department, bathrooms, and linkway to emergency area. Additionally, all ceilings were replaced and outfitted with proper lighting.

Patient restrooms were also upgraded, and the waiting area now equipped with more comfortable seating. Among the developments, too, is the casualty and records area which is now transformed into a more user-friendly space for clients to interact with staff.

The Compassionate Care Programme will deliver an increase in customer care training at all levels and provide more customer service representatives in the wait areas of hospitals. The programme will also see improvements in response to patient inquiries and the provision of a clean, sanitary environment in facilities.

Since 2018, more than 4,000 staff members and support personnel across the public health system have received training in customer service.

