Corporate Hands | FFP donates 155 laptops to Windsor School

Food For The Poor’s (FFP) Projects Manager for the Caribbean region, Susan James-Casserly (third left), presents a laptop to student Xavier Brown of The Windsor School of Special Education at a handover ceremony on November 29 at the school’s Windsor Road location in Spanish Town, St Catherine. Sharing in the happy occasion are (from left) Zoya Knight-Samuels, quality assurance officer; Jennifer Harris, education officer in the Special Education Unit at the Ministry of Education and Youth; student Vanessa Brown, and the school’s principal, Kimela Jarrett-Johnstone. Food For The Poor, with the support of its donors and partners, donated 155 laptops and laptop bags, which will benefit the 343 students and 37 teachers at the school’s five units.