Corporate Hands | JPS Foundation powers up with launch for high school energy club

With a view towards empowering the next generation of climate-smart innovators, the JPS Foundation invited over 150 students and 21 educators from across the island to the launch of its rebranded Power Up Energy Clubs last Tuesday at The University of the West Indies Regional Headquarters in Mona. Some of the power company’s executive management team welcomed the opportunity to interface with the students. JPS Foundation head Sophia Lewis (second right) joins her colleagues, Winsome Callum (right), director of corporate communications, and Winston Blackwood (left), head of digital transformation and business effectiveness, alongside students (from second left) Tyler Lynch of York Castle, Zachary Walker from Calabar, Amoy Thomas of Holy Childhood, and Sherene Gordon from Fern Court high schools to celebrate the launch.