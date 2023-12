When Digicel Foundation’s mission to acquire Braille machines for students at the Salvation Army School for the Blind came into focus, NCB Foundation wasted no time extending a helping hand. Project officer at NCB Foundation, Jody-Ann Fearon (centre), hands over a symbolic cheque for $765,000 to Digicel Foundation’s Miguel ‘Steppa’ Williams (left), director of strategic planning and community development, and Charmaine Daniels, CEO.