Corporate Hands | Umbrella Evening Brunch donates to Bridgeport High School

Umbrella Evening Brunch and Bridgeport past students present Bridgeport High School with a cheque for $250,000 to assist with the payment of CSEC fees for financially challenged students. The handover took place on November 24.
