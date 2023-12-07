Five operators arrested in Transport Authority’s fake badges probe

The Transport Authority says arising from intensified road operations, a number of fraudulent badges were uncovered. Investigations, which are ongoing, have so far resulted in five operators being arrested and charged, while two are being interrogated.

Managing Director of the Transport Authority, Ralston Smith says that the authority will continue to take “swift and decisive action against the perpetrators of this crime, in order to curtail this activity and avoid any possible threat to the safety of the commuting public”.

Smith stressed that the authority has the technology to detect whether a badge is authentic. He is therefore, encouraging operators to resist the temptation from unscrupulous persons who are producing these faked badges.

Under section 124, 126, and 127 of the Road Traffic Regulations and section 22 of the Road Traffic (Taxis and Contract Cars) Regulation, the wearing of driver/conductor badges is a pre-requisite for operating public passenger vehicles.

“The authority uses this medium to remind members of the public that badges to operate in the sector can only be obtained by applying to the authority, completing the training and practicing a clean record,” the agency said in a statement today.

“The Transport Authority is therefore reminding commuters to report suspicious incidents or infractions by calling toll free 1-888-991-5687 or 876 926-8912; or WhatsApp images or videos to 876-551-8196 or 876 279-8515. All complaints should include the licence plate numbers, the routes for the vehicles or the location of the incident. Commuters may also download the Drive Safe Jamaica and Travel Pal apps from the Google Play or App stores to submit complaints.”

Meanwhile, the authority is urging PPV operators to use the legitimate means to apply for and collect their badges.

