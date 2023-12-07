Gov’t to launch mentorship academy for youth

A mentorship academy for young Jamaicans will be launched shortly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

The initiative, which is the brainchild of Global Jamaica Diaspora Council member and Education Sector leader, Dr Sandra Colly Durand, is expected to provide support and mentorship for young people.

Portfolio state minister Alando Terrelonge made the disclosure while addressing the inaugural Regional Diaspora Conference for Continental Europe in Paris, France, on December 2.

Terrelonge, who has responsibility for diaspora affairs, said the initiative has emerged from the seamless collaboration between the Government, council members and sector leaders.

“The mentorship academy is expected to provide our young Jamaicans with invaluable support and mentorship to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” he said.

Terrelonge, who addressed the gathering virtually, commended Dr Durand for her role in developing the initiative, noting that it “showcases the power of collaboration and the profound impact it can have on shaping the destiny of our nation”.

In relation to other key initiatives, Terrelonge highlighted the ongoing development of two virtual platforms, the Jamaica Diaspora Engagement Model (JAM-DEM) and the Diaspora Registration Portal (DRP).

He said these aim to expand and solidify the Government’s diaspora connection and engagement.

“As we embark on a more digitally connected Jamaica, both portals, which will be launched at the upcoming 10th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference in June 2024, will represent key deliverables in furthering this effort,” the state minister indicated.

He informed that JAM-DEM will serve as a conduit for broad-based engagement and collaboration among representatives of the Government, the diaspora and public-private entities on matters of mutual interest, particularly in the areas of investment, entrepreneurship, development and innovation.

Terrelonge said the DRP will strengthen Jamaica’s communication channel with the diaspora by providing streamlined data access and collection, and facilitate increased collaboration on initiatives and other socio-economic activities.

Persons attending the conference included second-, third- and fourth-generation Jamaicans in France, Belgium, Switzerland and Germany.

