Health ministry moves to resolve issues at UHWI

The Ministry of Health and Wellness says it has been advised that chairman of the board of the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), Wayne Chai Chong, has submitted his resignation, effective today.

“This resignation has come after a series of discussions on the strategic direction of the hospital and deliberations on the way forward for critical projects,” health minister Dr Christopher Tufton said in a statement this evening.

“Based on these considerations, the chair has noted that he is not able to lead the process to make the many and needed changes that will enable the hospital to attain its mandate and has resigned.”

The minister accepted the resignation and thanked Chai Chong for his service to the board and the development of the hospital.

Given this development, earlier today Tufton convened a meeting of UHWI’s board of management to review the way forward. Arising from the meeting the decision was taken to dissolve the current board of management, the health ministry said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The meeting also agreed that key strategic actions will need to be taken to realign the organisation. Included in these actions are the recruitment and appointment of a new chief executive officer and the reinstitution of a new board of management to improve the governance, management and operational efficiency of the institution.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.