Laptops reportedly stolen from SSL head office

Thieves last night ransacked the Hope Road offices of Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), the investment firm at the centre of a $5 billion fraud probe.

Head of the St Andrew Central police Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth says an investigation is under way.

Preliminary reports are that five laptops are missing.

A well-placed Gleaner source said that the offices are expected to remain closed for the rest of the week.

More information later.

