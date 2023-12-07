Laptops reportedly stolen from SSL head office
Thieves last night ransacked the Hope Road offices of Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), the investment firm at the centre of a $5 billion fraud probe.
Head of the St Andrew Central police Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth says an investigation is under way.
Preliminary reports are that five laptops are missing.
A well-placed Gleaner source said that the offices are expected to remain closed for the rest of the week.
More information later.
