Opposition questions sudden resignations at UHWI

Opposition Spokesperson on Health, Dr Morais Guy, is demanding answers regarding the reported sudden resignations of the chairman of the board of the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) and his deputy.

Guy said the Opposition was "extremely disturbed about possible instability at the UHWI as the institution is critical to the national public health care system."

The chairman, Wayne Chai Chong and his deputy, Dr Andre Foote, have reportedly both resigned with immediate effect.

And Guy is questioning whether the resignations could be related to the protracted recruitment of a new chief executive officer for the hospital.

He is calling for the health minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, to intervene.

According to him, "there was disquiet at the hospital and the minister's intervention was necessary to resolve the issues and prevent any escalation which could lead to a disruption of normal hospital services."

“UHWI is the premier medical training institution in the Caribbean and serves a significant portion of the Jamaica population. Therefore, any issue which threatens its normal performance is disturbing to the Opposition as it impacts health care delivery to the Jamaica people,” he added.

When The Gleaner contacted the health minister, he said he would comment on the matter following a meeting this evening.

