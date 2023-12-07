PM Holness meets with US national security advisor

Crime and climate change were reportedly among the agenda items for Tuesday's meeting between Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who is on a working visit to Washington DC, and US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan.

The Jamaican embassy in Washington says the White House meeting between the two officials was also aimed at “advancing bilateral cooperation on promoting inclusive economic growth and climate resilient infrastructure”.

The meeting also discussed combatting transnational criminal organisations and the trafficking of illicit drugs and firearms and promoting regional security under Plan Secure Jamaica.

During the meeting, National Security Advisor Sullivan, who reports directly to US President, Joe Biden, thanked Prime Minister Holness for his “steadfast support for a Multinational Security Support mission to Haiti and Jamaica's leadership in facilitating an inclusive political dialogue among Haitian society”.

The Prime Minister also went to the Pentagon on Tuesday where he met with the Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Holness was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, as well as Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks, and the Minister Counsellor for Trade at the Embassy of Jamaica, Alicia Taylor.

The Prime Minister also held meetings with Chair, House Ways and Means Committee, Congressman Jason Smith; Chair, House Financial Services Committee, Congressman Patrick McHenry; Chair. House Foreign Affairs Committee, Congressman Michael McCaul, as well as US Attorney General, Merrick Garland.

Prime Minister Holness is expected to end his working visit to Washington on December 7.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.