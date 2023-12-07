PNP wants high-level probe into SSL break-in

The People's National Party (PNP) is calling for a “high-level” probe into Wednesday night's reported break-in at investment firm Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), where at least five laptop computers were stolen.

The opposition party, in a news release on Thursday, expressed concern and shock at the latest development, amid an ongoing $4.7-billion fraud probe involving the company.

The PNP said the recent development raises critical questions about the integrity of the ongoing investigation, noting that it is deeply troubled by the apparent security breach which, it said, poses a significant risk of compromising information vital to the probe.

"It is unacceptable that potential evidence, stored within these laptops, might be tampered with or destroyed, hindering the pursuit of justice,” Opposition Spokesman on Finance Julian Robinson said.

He added: “Just yesterday the Financial Investigation Division (FID) disclosed that the scale of the fraud under scrutiny was even more extensive than initially believed. Therefore, the revelation of this theft is profoundly unsettling.”

Robinson said that there must be a comprehensive and high-level inquiry into this matter, given the strong indication that these actions are aimed at obstructing justice and obliterating evidence.

He said that the FID must urgently implement robust security measures to safeguard all assets and information related to the SSL investigation.

“We implore the Jamaica Constabulary Force to do more to ensure the preservation of the investigation's integrity. Taxpayer resources have been extensively invested in untangling the complexities of the SSL situation, and any compromise resulting from negligence or deliberate actions would be an egregious disservice to the public,” said Robinson.

Further, he said that the Opposition party wants swift and decisive action to identify those responsible for the theft and to retrieve the stolen laptops promptly.

He said justice must prevail, and it is incumbent upon all relevant authorities to guarantee the sanctity of this investigation.

More than 200 accounts have been impacted by the fraud, including one belonging to retired Olympic and World Champion Usain Bolt.

